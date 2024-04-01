Ipecac Recordings Announce Three Fantomas Reissues In Celebration Of 25th Anniversary

Home News Skyy Rincon April 1st, 2024 - 6:15 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Mike Patton’s Ipecac Recordings is celebrating their 25th anniversary as a label by announcing reissues of three Fantomas albums including self-titled, The Director’s Cut and Suspended Animation. Their arrival on May 17 will mark the first time they are being individually released on vinyl.

Ipecac Recordings was birthed from necessity. Fantomas, which consists of Patton, Buzz Osborne, Dave Lombardo and Trevor Dunn, craved creative control which was made possible via their own independent label.

Speaking on the label’s success, Patton offered, “Ipecac was us realizing we needed to start creating our own universe, where albums that didn’t necessarily fit other, more traditional labels, could have a home.”

In other news, Osborne and Dunn are scheduled to hit the road to play material from their joint album Gift Of Sacrifice which was released via Ipecac Recordings in 2020.

The Director’s Cut Tracklist

1. The Godfather

2. Der Golem

3. Experiment in Terror

4. One Step Beyond

5. Night of the Hunter (Remix)

6. Cape Fear

7. Rosemary’s Baby

8. The Devil Rides Out (Remix)

9. Spider Baby

10. The Omen (Ave Satan)

11. Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer

12. Vendetta

13. Untitled

14. Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion

15. Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me

16. Charade

Fantomas Tracklist

1. Page 1

2. Page 2

3. Page 3

4. Page 4

5. Page 5

6. Page 6

7. Page 7

8. Page 8

9. Page 9

10. Page 10

11. Page 11

12. Page 12

13. Page 13

14. Page 14

15. Page 15

16. Page 16

17. Page 17

18. Page 18

19. Page 19

20. Page 20

21. Page 21

22. Page 22

23. Page 23

24. Page 24

25. Page 25

26. Page 26

27. Page 27

28. Page 28

29. Page 29

30. Page 30

Suspended Animation Tracklist

1. 04/01/05 – Friday

2. 04/02/05 – Saturday

3. 04/03/05 – Sunday

4. 04/04/05 – Monday

5. 04/05/05 – Tuesday

6. 04/06/05 – Wednesday

7. 04/07/05 – Thursday

8. 04/08/05 – Friday

9. 04/09/05 – Saturday

10. 04/10/05 – Sunday

11. 04/11/05 – Monday

12. 04/12/05 – Tuesday

13. 04/13/05 – Wednesday

14. 04/14/05 – Thursday

15. 04/15/05 – Friday

16. 04/16/05 – Saturday

17. 04/17/05 – Sunday

18. 04/18/05 – Monday

19. 04/19/05 – Tuesday

20. 04/20/05 – Wednesday

21. 04/21/05 – Thursday

22. 04/22/05 – Friday

23. 04/23/05 – Saturday

24. 04/24/05 – Sunday

25. 04/25/05 – Monday

26. 04/26/05 – Tuesday

27. 04/27/05 – Wednesday

28. 04/28/05 – Thursday

29. 04/29/05 – Friday

30. 04/30/05 – Saturday