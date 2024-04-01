Ipecac Recordings Announce Three Fantomas Reissues In Celebration Of 25th Anniversary

Mike Patton’s Ipecac Recordings is celebrating their 25th anniversary as a label by announcing reissues of three Fantomas albums including self-titled, The Director’s Cut and Suspended Animation. Their arrival on May 17 will mark the first time they are being individually released on vinyl.
Ipecac Recordings was birthed from necessity. Fantomas, which consists of Patton, Buzz Osborne, Dave Lombardo and Trevor Dunn, craved creative control which was made possible via their own independent label.
Speaking on the label’s success, Patton offered, “Ipecac was us realizing we needed to start creating our own universe, where albums that didn’t necessarily fit other, more traditional labels, could have a home.”
In other news, Osborne and Dunn are scheduled to hit the road to play material from their joint album Gift Of Sacrifice which was released via Ipecac Recordings in 2020.
