Queen Kwong Shares Her Deadly Spin On Modern Reality Shows With New Video For “On The Run”

Home News Noah Janowski May 4th, 2022 - 12:59 PM

Singer Queen Kwong has released a new music video for her new single, titled “On The Run,” which features production from The Cure’s Roger O’Donnell. Kwong released the single last April.

Queen Kwong discussed the meaning of the song in a statement to Kerrang!

“On The Run is the song that inspired the record’s title, Couples Only,” Kwong said. “It’s a romantic, slow-dance-sounding song, but if you listen carefully, the lyrics are more realistic and self-aware. I spent a lot of my life confusing dramatic, whirlwind, fleeting romance with true love but they’re not the same thing. Mature, healthy, loving relationships can be quite boring, and even though that’s what I want, it’s also what I’ve always run from.”

In the music video, we see Kwong’s take on modern day reality TV shows, with men and women in their twenties all together in a house, where they are supposed to match up with each other and develop romantic relationships. They are all partying and having fun by the beach until it is time to find out who is going to get a rose from who. They all make their matches and then it is time for dinner, made by Queen Kwong.

In the end, Kwong poisons the food and anyone who ended up eating the food is now dead. The music video appears to be an anti-reality TV show message.

The music video and song comes as Queen Kwong is gearing up to release her third studio album, Couples Only, which will be released on July 12th, according to Kerrang! This will be her first album since her 2018 album, Love Me To Death. In the meantime, she has released this new single as well as another single titled “I Know Who You Are,” which was released in February. Couples Only will be released via Sonic Ritual.