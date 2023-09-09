Queen Kwong Shares Stunning New Single “No Rules”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 9th, 2023 - 12:27 PM

Recently Queen Kwong shared a brand new single entitled “No Rules” with a video to accompany it. It is a single taken from the critically hailed album Couples Only. “No Rules” has been described and sultry and propulsive and the song is one that takes control and allows the singer to speak on desire with the lyrics, “Now, I see you turning from me / You best turn back around / It’s time to face your demons / Look me in the eye and don’t make a sound.”

In a press release Queen Kwong states, “‘I wanted my next video to be for ‘No Rules’ because the track stands out from most of the other songs on Couples Only, both thematically and sonically,’ she explains, pointing out the album’s main themes of overcoming betrayal and ultimately rising above it all.”

Later the same press release states, “The video for ‘No Rules’ sees Carré taking a more surrealistic and impressionistic approach with help from award-winning photographer/director Tamar Levine (It’s Okay, Twenty-Two Date Palm Way). ‘Tamar and I have been good friends for decades and have done many photo shoots together but this is our first video,” she explains of the collaboration. “We were inspired by surrealistic concepts, dada, collage, etc. This is the first time I’ve done anything with a green screen but the falling sequence is my favorite part of the video…’”

Be sure to give this new single “No Rules” a listen below.