Lucifer Unveil Anthemic New Single & Video “Slow Dance In A Crypt”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Heavy rock band Lucifer have released a new single called “Slow Dance In A Crypt” which is from the band’s upcoming album The song is form the new album Lucifer V, which will be released on January 26 by Nuclear Blast Records. Consisting of nine unholy hymns, Lucifer‘s fifth offering sees them channeling all their strengths known from previous records into one monumental mass of electrifying heavy rock and roll. “Slow Dance In A Crypt” shows a quieter side of Lucifer while still allowing distorted guitars to soar during the anthemic chorus.

The song is also a testament to the band’s penchant for 60s rock and pop music.The corresponding music video by Chris Shonting is a thematic sequel to “At The Mortuary” and continues its morbid story line about everlasting love that transcends death. The whole video was shot in the style of late 60s George A. Romero. Other than the killer music, each scene in the video truly does capture what it felt like to be watching movies in the 60s because the colors back and white brings the classic feeling of watching a timeless horror movie.

On another note, Lucifer have announced a few more dates for The Satanic Panic European Tour 2024, where on first leg the band will be co headlining Angel Witch. On the second leg Lucifer will be joined by German blackened heavy metal band Attic and rising stars The Night Eternal.

