Lucifer Unveil New Single & Video “Maculate Heart”

Nyah Hamilton January 6th, 2024 - 8:13 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Heavy metal band Lucifer has released a new single and video titled “Maculate Heart.” The new single could be seen as a preview of the band’s upcoming album, “Lucifer V”, which drops on January 26th, 2024.

Lucifer’s talents consist of Johanna Sadonis on vocals and Nicke Andersson on drums, guitar, and bass. The band was formed in Berlin, Germany, back in 2014. Their music is influenced by classic rock and heavy metal bands of the 1970s and 1980s. Some of their popular songs include “California Son”, “Dreamer,” and “Phoenix.” The band has released four studio albums so far, with their latest album, “III: The Best of Lucifer,” released in 2020. The band has received critical acclaim for their powerful vocals, heavy riffs, and catchy melodies, and they have gained a dedicated following among metal fans around the world.

The single is a classic rock song, echoing back to a simple time in the genre. If this song is just a taste of what the album is, hold on, Lucifer fans.

According to a press release, “The group has concluded recording their fifth studio album, LUCIFER V, the first one to be released by their new label, Nuclear Blast Records, due out on January 26th 2024. Although LUCIFER is known to notoriously deliver critically acclaimed albums, supreme songwriting and quality recordings, LUCIFER V is rumored to be their best album yet. Combining elements of all their previous albums into one monumental mass of electrifying heavy rock and roll. Eerie landscapes shaped by soaring guitar riffs, the thunderous pounding of bass and drums from some sort of groovy inferno, haunted melodies to weep into your drink to, the screeching tires of a 1971 Cadillac hearse, the humorous morbidity and tragic wit of Johanna’s lyrics.”

Photo credit is Raymond Flotat.

