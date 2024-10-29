Full Of Hell Team Up With Andrew Nolan & Justin K. Broadrick For Collaborative New Single “Sphere Of Saturn”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 29th, 2024 - 3:25 PM

The collaborative new album from grind and noise rockers Full of Hell and Toronto-based industrial artist Andrew Nolan, Scraping The Divine, delivers a sonic exploration unlike any of their prior endeavors because it was crafted throughout the recording sessions spanning from 2019 to 2023.

And now, the group has shared the new single, “Sphere Of Saturn,” which is wonderful because of how the heart-jolting instrumentation and vocal performance shakes the background with a loud and bold metal vibe. To help further describe the ditty, Nolan says: “On ‘Sphere of Saturn’ voltage controlled motors on amplified springs and sheet metal beneath Dylan’s harsh vocals give way to classic Justin Broadrick discordant guitar and hazy vocals. Despite the melancholy of the song the underlying message is on the futility of pessimism.”

Scraping The Divine was recorded by renowned producers Seth Manchester of Machines, Magnets and Kevin Bernsten of Developing Nations, mixing and production led by Nolan and mastering by Nick Townsend. The album pushes boundaries and challenges perceptions, making it a must-listen for fans of both Full of Hell and Nolan, as well as anyone seeking an immersive auditory experience. Pre-order here.

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarette