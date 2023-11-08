Nothing & Full Of Hell Share Compelling New Video For “Like Stars In The Firmament”

Home News Roy Lott November 8th, 2023 - 5:20 PM

Full of Hell and Nothing has shared their remarkable second single, “Like Stars in the Firmament.” On the song, Domenic and Doyle’s (of Nothing) breathy deliveries barely crack a whisper through a haze of evocative guitar melodies, floating toward an airy exhale. Domenic elaborates. “Nothing put a foundation down on ‘Like Stars In The Firmament,’ and Full of Hell put a house over it—and vice versa.” Full of Hell’s Dylan Walker continues, “‘Like Stars in the Firmament’ is like a cooling and serene bath, a valley amongst peaks. It’s a slow motion free-fall into oblivion and a fading cry at the end of the road. I think when we are faced with our own mortality and insignificance, we have to confront that oldest of fears and this song manifests that in a beautiful and sad way.”

The music video for “Like Stars in the Firmament” was once again written and directed by Mike Martinez and Tyler Way, and correlates conceptually with the visuals from the first single, “Spend the Grace.” Check it the new music video below.

Both songs will be featured on the group’s joint album When No Birds Sang, which will be released on December 1 via Closed Casket Activities.

Full Of Hell is currently on the North American leg of their tour and concludes on November 18 in Brooklyn. The band released a joint album with Primitive Man titled Suffocation Hallucination.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat