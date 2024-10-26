U2 Shares a Positive Update on Drummer Larry Mullen Jr’s Health

Home News Lily Meline October 26th, 2024 - 6:07 PM

Since the band’s formation in 1976, Larry Mullen Jr. has acted as the drummer for the famous Irish band U2. Unfortunately, though, nearly fifty years of rocking caught up to him, for his continuous drumming resulted in injuries to his elbows, knees, and neck. During the recording of their single “Atomic City” about a year ago, Mullen Jr. “gave it all” according to the band’s other members. Shortly afterwards, he took a leave from the band to recover from his upcoming surgery.

This meant that Mullen Jr. was unable to perform with the band during their forty-show stay at the Las Vegas Sphere. He did attend their penultimate show, which ended with the band’s frontman, Bono, giving Mullen Jr. a special shoutout. When asked how Mullen Jr. felt watching the performance, The Edge guessed that, “He probably loved it.”

Now, it seems that there’s hope for Larry Mullen Jr. returning to the band sometime in the near future. The Edge has stated that, “The great news is Larry is getting better every week and we’ll be making a racket with him in no time. So we’re very excited about that.”

Although U2 has plans for a new album, they’ve held back from any commitments until Mullen Jr. has made a full recovery, which could still be some time from now. Still, it’s a relief to hear that such a beloved figure in rock history is in a better physical shape than he was a year ago.