Lyrics Born Releases Final Album: Goodbye, Sticky Rice Featuring New Single “Can We Still Be Friends”

Today, October 25, 2024, Lyrics Born bids farewell to his illustrious music career with the release of his final album, Goodbye, Sticky Rice, via Mobile Home Recordings. With a blend of funk, hip-hop and heartfelt reflections, the album promises to be a non-stop celebration of his artistic journey, echoing the sentiments of his earlier album Vision Board.

The standout single “Can We Still Be Friends” dives into the complexities of transitioning from romance to friendship. “Dedicated to everyone caught in that messy gray area,” Lyrics Born describes the track, which has quickly gained viral traction, surpassing millions of views following its Instagram debut.

Lyrics Born shared, “This is the funnest, messiest, most honest going away party I can possibly throw.” His vibrant career began in the ‘90s with the influential Quannum Projects, paving the way for future generations of artists.

His talent is clear both in his musical work and the visual journey viewers experience in his music videos like “Alligator Boots”.

With Goodbye, Sticky Rice, he reflects on a journey that has seen him break barriers as the first Asian-American solo rapper at major festivals, experiences he explores in his earlier works like “Chocolate Cake” and cover of James Brown’s “This is a Man’s World”.

Here’s the complete tracklist for the album:

What Dreams Are Made Of Take It 2 Far Smokin’ Wit My Lady Gyrlz Might Not Be Love Shades Of Jade Beautiful DJ If Ur Down, I’m Down Can We Still Be Friends Live Your Life (Without Permission)

As he embarks on a brief farewell tour, including a show at San Francisco’s The Independent on February 1, 2025, Lyrics Born leaves fans with a wealth of memories and music. “Come say good-bye to the kiddo one last time!” he encourages.