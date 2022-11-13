Lyrics Born Debuts New Intergalactic Video For “Alligator Boots”

Home News Rhea Mursalin November 13th, 2022 - 6:27 AM

Rapper and singer Lyrics Born has recently released a brand new intergalactic video for “Alligator Boots.” The video is a combination of clay animation and stop – motion that creates a uniquely must-watch piece of work.

“Alligator Boots'” video portrays a literal visual for the lyrics in the track as a prop representing Lyrics Born is seen flying on a magic carpet, a flamingo and alligator jump out of a hot air balloon using parachutes, and eventually use a tangerine as a sea-saw. All while the rapper expresses, “Now we barefoot on the moon/Drinking champagne and beer/Weightless, taste the air/Under an amazing chandelier/Hand-made from angel tears/We’ll see-saw together/On the top of a 100 meter/Tangerine segment.”

Lyrics Born shares. “Jesse Hughes directed and filmed the stop-motion video based on the storyline of the song. He is brilliant. He collaborated with the genius artist Leanne ‘Elrod’ Rodriguez who handcrafted the amazing resin props to create the ‘set.'”

“This is by far one of the best videos that I’ve ever made,” he adds.