Jon Schaffer of Iced Earth Makes His First Public Statements Since Being Arrested For Alleged Involvement in January 6th

With the 2024 Presidential Election only a week and a half away, there’s been re-examination of the last election cycle and, particularly, how it ended: the inauguration of Joe Biden and the subsequent storming of the US Capitol Building.

One of the men arrested on that date was Jon Schaffer, a guitarist in the heavy metal band Iced Earth. After reportedly spraying a police officer with bear mace, Schaffer rioted outside the Capitol Building and tried to force himself inside. Schaffer was arrested upon turning himself in, facing up to six charges, including “engaging in an act of physical violence in a Capitol building.” His first court appearance was held on January 19, 2021, with the final sentence being called just this month.

Schaffer pleaded guilty for his involvement, ultimately reducing his sentence to three years of probation and $2,000 in restitution. Since his initial crime, Schaffer has apparently felt a large amount of guilt for his actions, as his time behind bars has given him time to ruminate.

On October 25, 2024, Schaffer made his first public statement since his sentencing. Courtesy of Loudwire, the full statement is thus:

“To my family, friends, and fans worldwide:

I profoundly regret my actions on January 6th, 2021. I haven’t been a perfect man, but for the majority of my life, I’ve been a very productive man, and have tried to live my life with integrity and a disciplined work ethic. I deeply love our country and the founding principles that have inspired people from all over the world to look at the USA as a beacon of hope for all of humanity. Having traveled the world for over 30 years and having performed in approximately 100 countries, it was always a great feeling and relief when the airplane would safely land at home on US soil.

When the global pandemic came upon us, and chaos ensued all around the US in 2020, I was very concerned about what seemed to be a collapse of our country and the rule of law. When the 2020 election took place and I saw many public officials and media outlets reporting that the election was stolen, my concern deepened. This led to my decision to go to D.C. and have my voice heard. I’m not excusing my impulsive behavior. I was wrong, and I take ownership of my actions. I own the fact that I made a huge mistake, and I wish I never would have gone there. In fact, the consequences have been devastating on my life, family, friends, business, colleagues and business partners.

I knew immediately that I had let my emotions get the best of me and made a terrible mistake. I drove home to Indiana the following morning on Thursday, January 7th, 2021. On the 8th I found my attorneys, and at my request they immediately reached out to the authorities. I willingly surrendered and cooperated with authorities. Initially, I was charged with multiple serious federal felony offenses and feared I may spend the rest of my life in prison. I spent several months in custody following my self-surrender. I was placed in solitary confinement with horrendous conditions, which was an extremely traumatic experience. I became the first person of the hundreds of co-defendants to enter a guilty plea, and have now been sentenced to probation.

Until now, I have resisted the strong urge to issue a public statement due to my ongoing cooperation and the wishes of federal authorities. This extended period of silence has added additional challenges to my life as a public person. Since the beginning, I wanted to express my remorse for my actions and address the legitimate concerns of my fans worldwide. I watched as one media outlet after the next dragged my reputation through the mud and condemned me for not making any statement. However, I tried to be as productive as possible in lieu of my very damaged reputation and career.

This whole situation has been extremely difficult. However, I know that I have become a better man because of it. I used to stay so busy that I didn’t have much time for self-reflection. In the last three and a half years that’s mostly what I’ve done. I have become a member of a wonderful church and improved myself spiritually, mentally, and physically. This personal revival has inspired me to continue writing and recording music. I’m certain there will be a very positive outlook in my future artistic creations.

To my fans who have continued to support me throughout this deeply embarrassing ordeal, I want to apologize for letting you down and thank you for keeping me going. To those fans who I have lost due to my decisions that day, I certainly understand. I humbly ask everyone to allow me to demonstrate through my actions how far I’ve come. I wish to continue to use my art to unite people, and never to divide.

Sincerely,

Jon Schaffer”