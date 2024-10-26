Duff McKagan Releases Three New Singles “All Turning Loose”, “My Name Is Bob” and a Live Version of “Heroes”

Home News Lily Meline October 26th, 2024 - 12:53 PM

Seemingly, in an effort to advertise his ongoing Fall 2024 tour, Duff McKagan has released three new singles, all of which feature special guest stars. “All Turning Loose” features the guitar stylings of Lee Ving, along with several other members of his traveling band, Range War. “My Name Is Bob” has the back-up stylings of Joey “Shithead” Keithley, the co-founder of the legendary D.O.A. The last of the singles is a live performance of David Bowie’s “Heroes,” which McKagan had previously covered as a studio single, with Steve Jones of Sex Pistols fame.

“All Turning Loose” seems to take inspiration from classic 90s/Y2K-era rock hits (a la U2) with its hard-hitting guitar riffs and ear-catching choruses. While McKagan undeniably brings his usual power to the track, the star of the song is, without question, Lee Ving. His guitar work on the song is absolutely incredible, and elevates an already great song into something special.

“My Name Is Bob,” right down to its cover, is an ode to classic, fun rock songs. As such, the song features former D.O.A. frontman Joey Shithead as a supporting vocalist, putting his raw voice to good use in an entertaining about the struggles of the everyman.

When asked about the song, Joey “Shithead” Keithley responded, “Hey it was great to be invited to sing on My Name is Bob. It’s a great story about how messed up life can be for the average person. Duff hit the nail directly on the head with this one. My name is Joe, but I’m glad to help kick ass in the name of Bob!”

McKagan’s live performance of “Heroes” came from his London, England show at Islington Assembly Hall earlier this month on October 5, 2024. The single was released alongside a live recording of the event, with a variety of great camera angles showcasing the performance. At the end of the song, McKagan thanks Steve Jones, to which the crowd erupts into a nearly full minute of applause. Even just for one night, the two of them were heroes.