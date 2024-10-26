Ashe and Suki Waterhouse Collaborate on New Single “Pushing Daisies”

Home News Lily Meline October 26th, 2024 - 1:28 PM

Alt-pop artists Ashe and Suki Waterhouse are, musically, rather comparable. Not only do they look similar enough to be confused for sisters, but they also both specialize in slow, somber ballads about hardships they’ve had throughout their lives. So, it only makes sense for them to come together for a song about being sleep-deprived and paranoid.

The song premiered on Suki Waterhouse’s current tour for her most recent album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin. On October 23, Ashe came out as a special guest star at the Los Angeles show at the Greek Theatre, where she was met with great support and applause. Two days later, “Pushing Daisies” was officially released as a single, available for streaming basically everywhere.

Ashe was taking a break from the music industry when Waterhouse approached her about a potential collaboration. Seemingly, Waterhouse helped Ashe fight through her creative burnout, for just recently she released her newest album, Willson, which has been met with critical acclaim.

According to Ashe, “This was the first song I had written in a long, long time and it felt like everything clicked back into place. The day after that writing session, I woke up and started working on my album so it all feels full circle to put this song into the world.”

(Photo Credit: Colin Hancock)