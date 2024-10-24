Killer Mike & Dave Chappelle Announce Fall 2024 Co-Headlining U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Hunter Graham October 24th, 2024 - 5:41 AM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

comedic powerhouse Dave Chappelle and influential rap legend Killer Mike, alongside The Mighty Midnight Revival, have announced their co-headlining 2024 tour. The 7-city tour blends music and comedy across a joint set, offering fans an unforgettable experience. The tour kicks off on November 15th at Fox Theatre in Detroit and will hit major cities including Atlanta, Boston, New York, and more, before wrapping up in Long Beach at the Long Beach Terrace Theater on November 24th.

The collaboration between Chappelle and Killer Mike promises an exciting fusion of two of the most iconic voices in comedy and music. Chappelle, regarded as one of the greatest comedians of all time, brings his signature humor and thought-provoking wit, while Killer Mike, fresh off the success of his critically acclaimed album MICHAEL, will offer live performances of tracks from the album, as well as his work with the hip-hop duo Run The Jewels.

Tickets for the Dave Chappelle + Killer Mike 2024 Tour will be available starting Friday, October 25th at 12:00 PM local time via Ticketmaster.

Dave Chappelle + Killer Mike 2024 Tour Dates:

Fri Nov 15 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

Sun Nov 17 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

Mon Nov 18 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Wed Nov 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Nov 21 – New York, NY – The Theater at Madison Square Garden

Sat Nov 23 – Oakland, CA – Paramount Theatre

Sun Nov 24 – Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Terrace Theater