Killer Mike Shares New Call Of Duty-Inspired Single & Video “Detonator”

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

Killer Mike, one half of the hip-hop duo Run The Jewels, has released a new single titled “Detonator,” inspired by Activision’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The track, produced by his longtime collaborator and Run The Jewels partner EL-P, dives deep into themes of control, power, corruption, and greed—all elements that resonate with the political backdrop of the upcoming game.

Mike debuted “Detonator” during his appearance at Activision’s Call of Duty NEXT livestream event, where 250 top global content creators showcased the first gameplay footage of the highly anticipated title. Speaking about the collaboration, Killer Mike said, “When Activision told me the theme of the game and what they were looking for, I knew exactly who to call. Plus, I’ve been itching to rap on some El-P beats.”

“Detonator” is a stark departure from Mike’s recent gospel-infused project Michael & The Mighty Midnight Revival: Songs For Sinners & Saints, an epilogue to his autobiographical MICHAEL album from last year. Swapping out the soulful church organs for hard-hitting beats, this recent track creates a heavy post-futuristic sound with hard-hitting beats, matching perfectly with Mike’s biting critique of the military-industrial complex.

The accompanying video for “Detonator” is set in a dystopian world that mirrors the gritty aesthetic of Black Ops 6. Synchronizing with the game, the video is filled with intense imagery: soldiers moving through desolate urban landscapes, explosions lighting up the sky, and Mike himself, delivering his verses skillfully and sharply. Images of the White House and American flags are spread throughout the video, cutting to clips of the game.

“Call of Duty has become far more than a video game, influencing many aspects of broader culture, especially music and hip-hop,” said Tyler Bahl, SVP and head of Activision marketing. “With Black Ops 6, we knew we needed to work with an artist who had a strong voice given the political backdrop of the game, and Killer Mike was the perfect artist to bring this project to life.”

Listen and watch Killer Mike’s new release “Detonator” here:

