Father John Misty Announces Winter and Spring 2025 Tour Dates Featuring Destroyer

Since its announcement, we are now one month closer to Mahashmashana, the newest album from folk singer (and frequent Lana Del Ray collaborator) Father John Misty. Three of the eight songs from the album have been released for the public’s listening, to which they’ve already received great attention and praise. The album’s penultimate track, “I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All,” was even named one of the 26 songs of this summer by Pitchfork.

So, it’s no wonder that Father John Misty is already planning to take his newest tracks on the road. Throughout February 2025, the singer will be making his way across the United States, starting in Tennessee and ending in Washington D.C. He’ll be accompanied by Destroyer, a Canadian indie rock group with similar folk eccentricities. Destroyer will not be performing at the opening show in Chattanooga, but you can be rest assured that they’ll be along the rest of the way.

In addition to his North American trek, Father John Misty has also announced a European (& UK) tour going throughout April 2025, with assistance from another indie group, Butch Bastard. Hopefully, the month of March will serve as a good chance to get his energy back before he has to hit the road again!

The 2025 North American tour dates are as follows:

02/12 – Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

02/13 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

02/14 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

02/15 – Louisville, KY – Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

02/17 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live!

02/18 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

02/19 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

02/21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

02/22 – Boston, MA – MGM

02/23 – Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Center

02/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

02/28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

03/01 – Washington, DC – The Anthem