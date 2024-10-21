Bassist Ryan Neff Abruptly Quits As I Lay Dying Weeks Before Album Release

Home News Cait Stoddard October 21st, 2024 - 2:00 PM

According to loudwire.com, As I Lay Dying bassist and clean vocalist Ryan Neff has quit the band and it has been revealed that Nuff leaving the band happened less than one month before As I Lay Dying‘s new album comes out. Neff was one of three members who joined the revamped version of As I Lay Dying in 2022, alongside guitarist Ken Susi (ex-Unearth) and drummer Nick Pierce (ex-Unearth.)

The bassist and vocalist is featured on the forthcoming album, Through Storms Ahead but left before the album’s November 15 release. In a statement shared on Instagram, Neff keeps it simple and straightforward by saying how the decision was made “after much reflection” and “is the right step for my personal and professional journey.” Neff goes on to thank the fans and he still follows each member of the group except vocalist Tim Lambesis.

“As of today, I have made the decision to leave AS I LAY DYING. This choice comes after much reflection, and I believe it is the right step for my personal and professional journey. I am grateful for the experiences and connections I’ve made during my time with the band. Thank you to all the fans for your support.”

Through Storms Ahead is As I Lay Dying‘s first album since 2019, with Lambesis and guitarist Phil Sgrosso being the only remaining members from that recording lineup.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat