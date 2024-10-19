Aborted Announce Winter 2025 North American Tour Dates With Ingested, Stabbing & Peeling Flesh

Home News Cristian Garcia October 19th, 2024 - 9:52 PM

Belgian death metal legends Aborted announce their return to North America for a blood-soaked headlining tour in support of their latest album, Vault of Horrors. Starting February 2025, cities across the U.S. and Canada will fall prey to their terrifying reign, as they will be bringing none less than Ingested, Peeling Flesh and Stabbing along as special guests on their Carnage Trip.

In a press release from Nuclear Blast Records, lead vocalist Sven de Caluwé comments on the exactment and anticipation of his band’s upcoming tour:

“Oh, do we have a trick.. or treat for you boils & ghouls! Before we will be Slashing Europe next year, we will be TERRIFYING NORTH AMERICA! That’s right! Your favorite cabaret of terror will be invading stages on our biggest headline tour yet in North America. Let’s make it a party to remember! Joining us on this run will be our good friends and the amazing Ingested, Peeling Flesh and Stabbing! So, you know you’re in for a gruesome night with the best of the best in brutality! Tickets are on sale now! Be quick before they are gone!”

Grab your tickets or exclusive VIP upgrade for this Cabaret Infernale now from www.goremageddon.be/tour.

Aborted – Terrifying North America Tour 2025:

2/13/2025 Roseville, CA – Goldfield

2/14/2025 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

2/15/2025 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

2/16/2025 Las Vegas, NV – Sinwave*

2/18/2025 Lubbock, TX – Jake’s

2/19/2025 Tulsa, OK – Vanguard

2/20/2025 Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room

2/21/2025 Chicago, IL – Reggies

2/22/2025 Columbus, OH – King of Clubs

2/23/2025 Detroit, MI – The Shelter

2/25/2025 Toronto, ON – Axis

2/26/2025 Montreal, QC – Fairmount Theatre

2/27/2025 Albany, NY – Empire Underground

2/28/2025 Brooklyn, NY – Monarch

3/01/2025 Worcester, MA – Palladium

3/02/2025 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving

3/04/2025 Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s

3/05/2025 Baltimore, MD – Soundstage

3/06/2025 Greensboro, NC – Hangar 1819

3/07/2025 Atlanta, GA – Masquerade (Hell)

3/08/2025 Tampa, FL – Orpheum

3/09/2025 Orlando, FL – The Abbey

3/11/2025 Houston, TX – Scout Bar

3/12/2025 San Antonio, TX – The Rock Box

3/13/2025 Dallas, TX – Southside Music Hall

3/14/2025 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad*

3/15/2025 Phoenix, AZ – Nile*

*No Peeling Flesh