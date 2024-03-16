Aborted Shares Intense New Video “Condemned To Rot” Featuring Fleshgod Apocalypse’s Francesco Paoli

Home News Cristian Garcia March 16th, 2024 - 7:36 PM

Belgian death metal legends Aborted have unsealed their new album Vault of Horrors, which has just released recently. In Vault of Horrors, the band have invited the crème de la crème of the metal music scene to mix, where on each track of the album will have a different guest vocalist. In preparation for their new album, Aborted have decided to share the video for their new song “Condemned To Rot”. For “Condemned To Rot” the band have invited Francesco Paoli of Fleshgod Apocalypse join in on their new single.

The song itself features Aborted’s trademark approach to songwriting: Opening up a song by pummeling the listener with blast beats, intense guttural vocals, and lyrics that projects morbid imagery. Fitting to the album’s ode to horror movie culture, the video for the song has shots of the band performing on the set of a horror film, with scenes of interspersed shots of actors performing on the set, while off the set, the video has scenes that portray a more sinister act in the works.

Aborted, Vault of Horrors is out now on Nuclear Bast Records.

Vault Of Horrors Track Listing:

Dreadbringer (feat. Ben Duerr) Condemned To Rot (feat. Francesco Paoli) Brotherhood Of Sleep (feat. Johnny Cirdullo) Death Cult (feat. Alex Erian) Hell Bound (feat. Matt McGachy) Insect Politics (feat. Jason Evans) The Golgotahn (feat. Hal Microutsicos) The Shape Of Hate (feat. Oliver Rae Aleron) Nautrom Demonto (feat. David Simonich) Malevolent Haze (feat. Ricky Hoover)

Watch the video for Condemned To Rot (feat. Francesco Paoli) below: