Wargasm Joins Crossfaith On Collaborative New Single & Video “God Speed”

Cristian Garcia May 18th, 2024 - 9:44 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

British electro-punk duo Wargasm have joined forces with Japanese electroicore band Crossfaith for their new video “God Speed”. After announcing the release date for their fifth album AЯK, the Japanese rock band have released the promotion single accompanied by the music video. The single itself is a lighthearted mixture of digital hardcore, electro-punk, a little drum and bass, and with Wargasm’s contribution a nu metal inspired chorus.

While the video itself goes for a more humorous approach to the topic of mass conformity and coerced obedience. Directed by Takasuke Kato and inspired by late ‘90s cyberpunk and Y2K anxiety, the video aims to place the viewer in the middle of trance induced rave while the rest of the world is in a state of collapse. Switching between shots of the band playing to a semiconductor factory and the basement of a rave (with Wargasm appearing in the bridge of the song playing in front of an urban low-rent motel) the video’s divergence of euphoria and neurosis can leave listeners confused as to whether they should be chest thumping to the beat or curled up in a corner in a state of fear.

In an interview with Atom Splitter PR, Crossfaith elaborated more on the meaning of the song:

“This song is based on the concept of simply living in obedience to one’s desires. It expresses the attitude we should not lose in this restricted and monitored society. The song will leave you chest clutching and breathless, trying to recover. But once the final note fades out, you will smash the replay button and do it all over again! It’s that exhilarating.”

AЯK, The fifth album of Crossfaith will release on June 26 via UNFD.

Watch the neo-cyberpunk video of “God Speed” from Crossfaith (featuring Wargasm) below: