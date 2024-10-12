Oranssi Pazuzu Unveil New Full-Album Visualizer For Muuntautuja

Home News Cristian Garcia October 12th, 2024 - 10:47 PM

Finnish black Metal band Oranssi Pazuzu has unveil their new album in four years Muuntaujua, the follow-up to their critically acclaimed fifth album Mestarin kynsi. A boa constrictor of slithering, warping, interdimensional cosmic horror, Muutautuja is in a world of its own.

Drawing inspiration from eclectic sources ranging from Death Grips to Portishead, Nine Inch Nails, Beherit and My Bloody Valentine, Oranssi Pazuzu offer a something to explore to those who dig deep, heavy and strange mixtures of sounds from disparate genres.

One such example of this mixture is the title track of the album Munntauja. A hypnotic and atmospheric track that blends elements of black metal, psychedelia and post-industrial. The song evokes a sense of cosmic horror and transcendent chaos, like a sprawling maelstrom of noise and strikes. The repetitive rhythms build a trance-like state, while layers of distorted guitars, swirling synthesizers, and dissonant, shrieked vocals create an otherworldly and intense atmosphere. The track evolves slowly, creating an immersive experience that gradually escalates into a climactic wall of sound, embodying the band’s exploration of the darker, more chaotic forces of the universe.

To promote the release of Muuntautuja, Oranssi Pazuzu has released a trippy full album visualizer to further enhance the immersive experience that is “Munntautuja”. The visualizer for Muuntautuja consists of flowing, morphing shapes and abstract, surreal imagery. The dominant colors are dark and muted tones—blacks, deep purples, and oranges—that evoke a sense of cosmic dread and alien worlds. These visuals frequently shift between fluid, organic shapes and sharp, jagged, geometric forms, representing the clash between natural, elemental forces and synthetic, technological influences. At times, the visualizer gives the impression of drifting through deep space or into the folds of an unknown dimension, with scenes dissolving and reshaping continuously, much like the transformative nature of the album’s music it draws the viewer deeper into the chaotic, cosmic narrative that Oranssi Pazuzu is known for.