Oranssi Pazuzu Unveil Dynamic New Single & Video “Muuntautuja”

Oranssi Pazuzu stuns with a music video for their new single titled “Muuntautuja.” The song’s title meaning “Shapeshifter,” doesn’t disappoint with an inhuman soundscape and a music video full of glitched un-settling images. “Muuntautuja” is the Finnish metal band’s first single since their 2020 album named Mestarin kynsi. Which was celebrated for its raw authenticity, liveliness, and creativity, after being named one of the top 50 albums of 2020. With a united sound of psychedelic electricity, there is no doubt that “Muuntautuja” is a unique hit and authentically Oranssi Pazuzu. Additionally, “Muuntautuja” is just a bite of an upcoming album set to release in Autumn 2024.

Oranssi Pazuzu, in conversation about the new single, said, “After three years of slow-burn brewing and enlightening space-time experimentation, please welcome Muuntautuja – The Shapeshifter, a new song from our forthcoming album. Let it open your skull towards the void and guide you to the intoxicating state of transformation.” The skull theme is prevalent throughout the video, there is an organic focus in the images displayed that juxtaposes with the digital overlay and electric sound. The video felt like visions, ones that were blurred through and veil of technology. With whisper vocals and long periods of noise. This commentary on the world of tech and its relations to the world of the living brings forth heavy arguments on human potential and natural existence. One can only expect great things from Oranssi Pazuzu’s new album. What they are and what they have to say is not going away any time soon.

Oranssi Pazuzu has a plethora of upcoming live shows, featured at, Sideways and Provinssi in Finland, in June 2024. Furthermore, they will feature at, Ascension Festival in Iceland, in July 2024, and Amplifest in Portugal, in November 2024. Oranssi Pazuzu also has a Nordic Descent Tour spanning from November 2024 to December with Solstafir, Helga and Hamferð.

NORDIC DESCENT TOUR 2024

Solstafir and Oranssi Pazuzu w/ Hamferð & Helga



13/11/2024 – Groningen (NL) – De Oosterpoort

14/11/2024 – Nijmegen (NL) – Doornroosje

15/11/2024 – Maastricht (NL) – Muziekgieterij

16/11/2024 – Brussels (BE) – Botanique

17/11/2024 – Bielefeld (DE) – Forum Bielefeld

19/11/2024 – Lille (FR) – Le Splendid

20/11/2024 – Brighton (UK) – Concorde 2

21/11/2024 – Manchester (UK) – Club Academy

22/11/2024 – Dublin (IRL) – Opium

23/11/2024 – Glasgow (UK) – QMU / Queen Margaret Union

24/11/2024 – London (UK) – Electric Brixton

26/11/2024 – Paris (FR) – La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

27/11/2024 – Rennes (FR) – l’Antipode

28/11/2024 – Toulouse (FR) – Metronum

29/11/2024 – Pamplona (SP) – Sala Totem

30/11/2024 – Madrid (SP) – Sala Mon

01/12/2024 – Barcelona (SP) – Razzmatazz 2

03/12/2024 – Milano (IT) – Alcatraz

04/12/2024 – Pratteln (CH) – Z7 Konzertfabrik

05/12/2024 – Munchen (DE) – Technikum

06/12/2024 – Vienna (AT) – Simm City

07/12/2024 – Warsaw (PL) – Proxima

08/12/2024 – Leipzig (DE) – Täubchental

09/12/2024 – Berlin (DE) – Metropol