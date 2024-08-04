Oranssi Pazuzu Shares Dark New Single & Video “Valotus”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans August 4th, 2024 - 5:04 PM

Oranssi Pazuzu has shared a new single titled “Valotus” and paring music video. The song is included in their upcoming album Muuntautuja, set to be released October 11, 2024. Much like the single “Muuntatuja,” released in May 2024, “Valotus” begins with an epilepsy and photo-sensitive warning, it continues the theme of flashing images of disturbing organic figures. Not only humans, but in this case, alien-like creatures. With more of a story-like narrative, “Valotus” features an explorer finding alien creatures in a cave. The metal soundscape that follows the organic horror show is authentically Oranssi Pazuzu. The recent music is also age-restricted due to graphic images.

The guitarist of the band, Ikon, describes the recent singles and upcoming album saying “Our experimentation with samplers and electronics made us step towards the weird concept of making nightmarish Rave music. We tried to find common ground between danceable rhythms and oppressive waves of noise and distortion.”

Additionally, Jun-His, vocalist and guitarist explains, “For us, this album is like a sculpture made of black electric ooze.“

With an upcoming tour with Solstafir, Hamferð and Helga, after the release of the new album, fans will be able to fully experience this ‘black electric ooze’ of sound. Though one can get a taste with new singles “Muuntatuja” and “Valotus,” that capture this shockingly horrific and organic metal soundscape perfectly.

Oranssi Pazuzu’s Muuntautuja Tracklist:

1 “Bioalkemisti”

2 “Muuntautuja”

3 “Voitelu”

4 “Hautatuuli”

5 “Valotus”

6 “Ikikäärme”

7 “Vierivä usva”

Nordic Descent Tour 2024 With Solstafir, Oranssi Pazuzu, Hamferð & Helga:

13/11/2024 – Groningen (NL) – De Oosterpoort

14/11/2024 – Nijmegen (NL) – Doornroosje

15/11/2024 – Maastricht (NL) – Muziekgieterij

16/11/2024 – Brussels (BE) – Botanique

17/11/2024 – Bielefeld (DE) – Forum Bielefeld

19/11/2024 – Lille (FR) – Le Splendid

20/11/2024 – Brighton (UK) – Concorde 2

21/11/2024 – Manchester (UK) – Club Academy

22/11/2024 – Dublin (IRL) – Opium

23/11/2024 – Glasgow (UK) – QMU / Queen Margaret Union

24/11/2024 – London (UK) – Electric Brixton

26/11/2024 – Paris (FR) – La Machine Du Moulin Rouge

27/11/2024 – Rennes (FR) – l’Antipode

28/11/2024 – Toulouse (FR) – Metronum

29/11/2024 – Pamplona (SP) – Sala Totem

30/11/2024 – Madrid (SP) – Sala Mon

01/12/2024 – Barcelona (SP) – Razzmatazz 2

03/12/2024 – Milano (IT) – Alcatraz

04/12/2024 – Pratteln (CH) – Z7 Konzertfabrik

05/12/2024 – Munchen (DE) – Technikum

06/12/2024 – Vienna (AT) – Simm City

07/12/2024 – Warsaw (PL) – Proxima

08/12/2024 – Leipzig (DE) – Täubchental

09/12/2024 – Berlin (DE) – Metropol