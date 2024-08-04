mxdwn Music

Oranssi Pazuzu Shares Dark New Single & Video “Valotus”

August 4th, 2024 - 5:04 PM

Oranssi Pazuzu has shared a new single titled “Valotus” and paring music video. The song is included in their upcoming album Muuntautuja, set to be released October 11, 2024. Much like the single “Muuntatuja,” released in May 2024, “Valotus” begins with an epilepsy and photo-sensitive warning, it continues the theme of flashing images of disturbing organic figures. Not only humans, but in this case, alien-like creatures. With more of a story-like narrative, “Valotus” features an explorer finding alien creatures in a cave. The metal soundscape that follows the organic horror show is authentically Oranssi Pazuzu. The recent music is also age-restricted due to graphic images.

The guitarist of the band, Ikon, describes the recent singles and upcoming album saying “Our experimentation with samplers and electronics made us step towards the weird concept of making nightmarish Rave music. We tried to find common ground between danceable rhythms and oppressive waves of noise and distortion. 

Additionally, Jun-His, vocalist and guitarist explains, “For us, this album is like a sculpture made of black electric ooze. 

With an upcoming tour with Solstafir, Hamferð and Helga, after the release of the new album, fans will be able to fully experience this ‘black electric ooze’ of sound. Though one can get a taste with new singles “Muuntatuja” and “Valotus,” that capture this shockingly horrific and organic metal soundscape perfectly.  

 

Oranssi Pazuzu’s Muuntautuja Tracklist:
1    “Bioalkemisti”
2    “Muuntautuja”
3    “Voitelu”
4    “Hautatuuli”
5    “Valotus”
6   “Ikikäärme”
7   “Vierivä usva” 

 

Nordic Descent Tour 2024 With Solstafir, Oranssi Pazuzu, Hamferð & Helga:
13/11/2024 – Groningen (NL) – De Oosterpoort 

 

14/11/2024 – Nijmegen (NL) – Doornroosje 

 

15/11/2024 – Maastricht (NL) – Muziekgieterij 

 

16/11/2024 – Brussels (BE) – Botanique 

 

17/11/2024 – Bielefeld (DE) – Forum Bielefeld 

 

19/11/2024 – Lille (FR) – Le Splendid 

 

20/11/2024 – Brighton (UK) – Concorde 2 

 

21/11/2024 – Manchester (UK) – Club Academy 

 

22/11/2024 – Dublin (IRL) – Opium 

 

23/11/2024 – Glasgow (UK) – QMU / Queen Margaret Union 

 

24/11/2024 – London (UK) – Electric Brixton 

 

26/11/2024 – Paris (FR) – La Machine Du Moulin Rouge 

 

27/11/2024 – Rennes (FR) – l’Antipode 

 

28/11/2024 – Toulouse (FR) – Metronum 

 

29/11/2024 – Pamplona (SP) – Sala Totem 

 

30/11/2024 – Madrid (SP) – Sala Mon 

 

01/12/2024 – Barcelona (SP) – Razzmatazz 2 

 

03/12/2024 – Milano (IT) – Alcatraz 

 

04/12/2024 – Pratteln (CH) – Z7 Konzertfabrik 

 

05/12/2024 – Munchen (DE) – Technikum 

 

06/12/2024 – Vienna (AT) – Simm City 

 

07/12/2024 – Warsaw (PL) – Proxima 

 

08/12/2024 – Leipzig (DE) – Täubchental 

 

09/12/2024 – Berlin (DE) – Metropol 

