Oranssi Pazuzu Shares Dark New Single & Video “Valotus”

Oranssi Pazuzu has shared a new single titled “Valotus” and paring music video. The song is included in their upcoming album Muuntautuja, set to be released October 11, 2024. Much like the single “Muuntatuja,” released in May 2024, “Valotus” begins with an epilepsy and photo-sensitive warning, it continues the theme of flashing images of disturbing organic figures. Not only humans, but in this case, alien-like creatures. With more of a story-like narrative, “Valotus” features an explorer finding alien creatures in a cave. The metal soundscape that follows the organic horror show is authentically Oranssi Pazuzu. The recent music is also age-restricted due to graphic images.
The guitarist of the band, Ikon, describes the recent singles and upcoming album saying “Our experimentation with samplers and electronics made us step towards the weird concept of making nightmarish Rave music. We tried to find common ground between danceable rhythms and oppressive waves of noise and distortion.”
Additionally, Jun-His, vocalist and guitarist explains, “For us, this album is like a sculpture made of black electric ooze.“
With an upcoming tour with Solstafir, Hamferð and Helga, after the release of the new album, fans will be able to fully experience this ‘black electric ooze’ of sound. Though one can get a taste with new singles “Muuntatuja” and “Valotus,” that capture this shockingly horrific and organic metal soundscape perfectly.
Oranssi Pazuzu’s Muuntautuja Tracklist:
1 “Bioalkemisti”
2 “Muuntautuja”
3 “Voitelu”
4 “Hautatuuli”
5 “Valotus”
6 “Ikikäärme”
7 “Vierivä usva”
Nordic Descent Tour 2024 With Solstafir, Oranssi Pazuzu, Hamferð & Helga:
13/11/2024 – Groningen (NL) – De Oosterpoort
14/11/2024 – Nijmegen (NL) – Doornroosje
15/11/2024 – Maastricht (NL) – Muziekgieterij
16/11/2024 – Brussels (BE) – Botanique
17/11/2024 – Bielefeld (DE) – Forum Bielefeld
19/11/2024 – Lille (FR) – Le Splendid
20/11/2024 – Brighton (UK) – Concorde 2
21/11/2024 – Manchester (UK) – Club Academy
22/11/2024 – Dublin (IRL) – Opium
23/11/2024 – Glasgow (UK) – QMU / Queen Margaret Union
24/11/2024 – London (UK) – Electric Brixton
26/11/2024 – Paris (FR) – La Machine Du Moulin Rouge
27/11/2024 – Rennes (FR) – l’Antipode
28/11/2024 – Toulouse (FR) – Metronum
29/11/2024 – Pamplona (SP) – Sala Totem
30/11/2024 – Madrid (SP) – Sala Mon
01/12/2024 – Barcelona (SP) – Razzmatazz 2
03/12/2024 – Milano (IT) – Alcatraz
04/12/2024 – Pratteln (CH) – Z7 Konzertfabrik
05/12/2024 – Munchen (DE) – Technikum
06/12/2024 – Vienna (AT) – Simm City
07/12/2024 – Warsaw (PL) – Proxima
08/12/2024 – Leipzig (DE) – Täubchental
09/12/2024 – Berlin (DE) – Metropol