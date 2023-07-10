Jack White Lashes Out at Celebrities Including Mark Wahlberg, Mel Gibson and More for Normalizing Former President Donald Trump

Home News Zach Monteiro July 10th, 2023 - 4:33 PM

Photo Cedit: Raymond Flotat

Singer, songwriter and guitarist Jack White has recently made some statements lashing out at celebrities such as Guy Fieri, Joe Rogan, Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson for what he called the “normalization” of former U.S. President Donald Trump. This follows the former president’s appearance at a UFC event in Las Vegas over the weekend.

“Anyone who ‘normalizes’ or treats this disgusting fascist, racist, con man, disgusting piece of shit Trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book.” Write posted on his Instagram earlier today. He goes on to name several celebrities when he writes “That’s you Joe Rogan, you Mel Gibson, you Mark Wahlberg, you Guy Fieri. This is a statement from me, not a discussion/debate.”

Former president Trump had appeared at the UFC 290 event in Las Vegas over the weekend, where he was seen interacting with the celebrities that White had name-dropped in his social media post. Consequence stated that Fieri’s interactions with Trump was a shock, saying that the celebrity chef had long presented himself as apolitical, before retorting that he is good friend’s the former president’s golfing buddy, Kid Rock.

This isn’t the first instance in which White has been outspoken in his disdain for the former president, as he had also quit using Twitter after its at-the-time CEO, Elon Musk, had reinstated Trump’s account, stating “That is officially an asshole move.”

