Fantastic Negrito Shares Music Video For “I Hope Somebody’s Loving You”

Chloe Baxter October 12th, 2024 - 10:07 PM

3x Grammy award-winner Fantastic Negrito has unveiled a hauntingly beautiful music video for his new single, “I Hope Somebody’s Loving You.”

This song is part of his upcoming album, Son of a Broken Man, set to release on October 18 through Storefront Records. The video captures the feelings of desolation and loneliness that permeate the song, which Negrito describes as a reflection of the human experience in a lonely world.

The video follows Negrito’s recent collaboration with Sting on “Undefeated Eyes,” and the success of his other album, Grandfather Courage.

The single, released last month alongside “Crooked Road,” explores themes of love and longing. Negrito expresses his hope for universal love, sharing, “I’ve spent so many days away from home… I hope we are all experiencing a version of love.”

Watch the official music video for “I Hope Somebody’s Loving You” below:

In anticipation of his new album, Negrito is set to embark on an extensive tour, kicking off on October 15 at New York City’s Sony Hall and continuing across North America, South America, the UK and Europe through December.

As his most personal album to date, Son of a Broken Man addresses complex themes of family and identity, stemming from Negrito’s own experiences with his father. Pre-orders for the album are available now, ensuring fans won’t miss out on this exciting release.