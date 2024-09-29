Fantastic Negrito Releases New Singles “I Hope Somebody’s Loving You” And “Crooked Road” And Announces New Album Son Of A Broken Man For October 2024 Release

Home News Lauren Rettig September 29th, 2024 - 2:12 PM

Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning Fantastic Negrito has just released two songs from his upcoming album Son of a Broken Man titled “I Hope Somebody’s Loving You” and “Crooked Road.” Listen to the new tracks below:





Fantastic Negrito–real name Xavier Amin Dphrepaulezz–has also dropped two singles earlier this month, titled “California Loner” and “Runaway From You,” also from Son of a Broken Man. Dphrepaulezz has been known to work with many other artists, such as E-40 and Sting (whose track “Undefeated Eyes” was released this past June), and has toured with both Sturgill Simpson and Chris Cornell.

“Try not to cheat on your woman, try not to cheat on your man,” says Dphrepaulezz of “I Hope Somebody’s Loving You.” “I’ve been on tour a long time. I’ve spent so many days, weeks and months away from home and encountered so many beautiful people on the planet and this just became a common theme in my head and heart – I hope we are all experiencing a version of love.”

That’s just how to describe the song, as well – the track is such an outpouring of love and affection, even if the singer is describing losing their love. The powerful instrumentals behind the lyrics only add more depth and detail to the heartfelt lyrics; as the lyrics begin to wind down, so too does the guitar and the percussion, slowly easing the listener into the end of the track.

“I wrote “Crooked Road” about determination, never giving up, deep breath, reset, refresh,” the singer-songwriter says of his second track. “This has been the theme of my life and it continues to be. I thrive off inspiration and this song embodied it for me. We might think that our life has serious challenges, but trust me, someone else out there has even more than you.”

The funk-laden track is an intoxicating blend of twangy guitar chords and mesmerizing synthesizer notes. “One step closer to it all / Can’t stop smashing every brick in the wall / One step closer to it all / Can’t stop, I’m moving now I’m out of control / One step closer to it all / You know I’m out of my head,” Fantastic Negrito croons as the instrumentals ricochet through the beat.

While the singles “California Loner” and “Runaway from You” promised only good things from the new album, “I Hope Somebody’s Loving You” and “Crooked Road” are testaments to Fantastic Negrito’s signature groove-laced style. Son of a Broken Man (out October 18) will no doubt be filled with passionate, powerful melodies. Pre-save/pre-order here.

Son of a Broken Man tracklist