Skepta Shares New Song & Video “Tony Montana”

Rashmika Vinakota March 4th, 2024 - 6:55 AM

Skepta released his new record “Tony Montana” featuring the Nigerian artist Portable on March 1 via Big Smoke Records/Epic UK/RCA Records.

This record was produced by Jae5 and is laced with infectious beats which meld British rap and Nigerian, Skepta’s signature style and Portable’s unique vocal prowess. This further solidifies Skepta’s status as a trailblazer in the global music scene.

This collaboration wasn’t unexpected given Skepta’s Nigerian roots and his typical style of blending his Nigerian and British styles together to create the distinctive identity he has today.

Skepta is considered to be one of the most important influences in the global rap scene and his distinguishable sound and style is unmatched. Skepta remains an emblematic figure, embodying the fusion of artistic expression, entrepreneurship and cultural impact in the 21st century.

Portable, also known as Habeeb Okikiola, or Dr. Zeh is a Nigerian singer, rapper, songwriter and social media star. Portable grew up in Ogun State, Nigeria, his Omolalomi’s roots run deep within the rich tapestry of Yoruba culture.

Skepta’s live performances –

Fri 4/12/24 – Indio, CA – Coachella

Fri 4/19/24 – Indio, CA – Coachella

Thu 7/6/24 – London, UK – Big Smoke Festival

Tue 7/11/24 – Airport Trenčín – Pohoda Festival

Thu 7/12/24 – Gräfenhainichen, GR – Melt Festival

Fri 7/19/24 – Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival

Fri 8/9/24 – Stuttgart, GR – Hip Hop Open Festival

Sat 8/17/24 – Tampere, Finland – Blockfest