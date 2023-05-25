Little Dragon Release Funky New Summer Single, “Gold”

Home News Dita Dimone May 25th, 2023 - 11:03 AM

Little Dragon singer Yukimi Nagano waves to the audience in the Mojave tent.

This July, the Swedish electronic outfit Little Dragon will drop their latest studio production, Slugs Of Love, at the beginning of July. In 2020, the pop group released ˆ their follow-up album. They previously released the song “Kenneth”, the album’s title track; they’re now back with a brand new single called “Gold.” It is funky music that the band described as being “a reflection on the riches that money can’t buy.” Have a look at it down below.

Little Dragon is a Swedish electronic outfit formed in 1996. The band consists of Yukimi Nagano (vocals, percussion), Erik Bodin (drums), Fredrik Wallin (bass) and Håkan Wirenstrand (keyboards). The group just wrapped up their latest tour across the US and Canada alongside Leon Bridges, playing at iconic venues including The Forum (LA), Forest Hills (NYC) and Scotiabank Arena (Toronto).

It’s hard to believe the successful tour almost didn’t happen. According to the band, shortly before the tour’s kick-off, their driver disappeared with their deposit.

“It started as a normal tour, with two buses and drivers, and ended with a lawsuit and various minivans. We had to consider cancelling the tour or finding solutions on the go. In the end thanks to our amazing team, we succeeded,” the band stated in their latest press release.