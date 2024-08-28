Kim Deal Of The Breeders Announces New Solo Album Nobody Loves You More For November 2024 Release, Shares New Song & Video “Crystal Breath”

Home News Alana Overton August 28th, 2024 - 6:42 PM

Kim Deal, the frontwoman of The Breeders, announced her highly awaited solo album titled “Nobody Loves You More,” set to release in November 2024. Alongside this exciting news, Deal has shared a new song and video, “Crystal Breath.” The track features Deal’s signature vocals set against a backdrop of haunting instrumentals that hint at the emotionally charged themes of the upcoming album. The track starts with the tone of the song as the figure follows the beat to the melody.

According to Pitchfork, Deal has “[..] wrote and originally recorded two of the oldest songs on her new album—“Are You Mine?” and “Wish I Was”—in 2011.” These tracks were initially written and recorded over a decade ago, demonstrating Deal’s enduring creative process and the evolution of her songwriting over the years. As listeners eagerly await the complete album and appreciate the haunting allure of “Crystal Breath,” it’s evident that Deal’s solo projects still have the power to engage and move audiences, signifying another significant achievement in her impressive musical journey.

Nobody Loves You More Album Tracklist

1. Nobody Loves You More

2. Coast

3. Crystal Breath

4. Are You Mine?

5. Disobedience

6. Wish I Was

7. Big Ben Beat

8. Bats in the Afternoon Sky

9. Summerland

10. Come Running

11. A Good Time Pushed