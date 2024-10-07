Finneas Announces Winter & Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 7th, 2024 - 2:10 PM

Today, artist, songwriter, and producer Finneas has extended his For Cryin’ Out Loud! : The Tour with fourteen coast-to-coast U.S. performances on his largest global headlining tour to date. The tour will see the artist visiting North Carolina, Georgia, New York, Colorado, California and other cities. For tickets and more information visit finneasofficial.com.

Bad Suns will be the special guest on all stateside performances and the artist’s Live Nation produced upcoming run will see him perform 30 plus shows in Australia, New Zealand, the U.S., Ireland, the UK, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, the Netherlands and France.

For Cryin’ Out Loud! : The Tour Date

2/13 – Nashville, TN

2/14 – Atlanta, GA

2/16 – Raleigh, NC

2/18 – Silver Springs, MD

2/19 – Philadelphia, PA.

2/20 – Boston, MA

2/22 – Brooklyn, NY

2/25- Detroit, MI

2/26 – Chicago, IL

2/27 – Minneapolis, MN

3/1 – Denver, CO

3/2 – Salt Lake City, UT

3/4 – San Fransisco, CA

3/5 – Los Angeles, CA