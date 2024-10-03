Finneas Releases New Single “Lotus Eater”

Home News Lily Meline October 3rd, 2024 - 5:33 PM

After announcing his newest album last month, For Cryin’ Out Loud!, the Grammy-winning FINNEAS has since released three singles to prelude its release. “Cleats” was put out last month, and with one day before the album comes out, FINNEAS has delivered his fans the slow, contemplative “Lotus Eater.”

To correspond with the single, FINNEAS published a music video for the song.

Although the video portrays FINNEAS as a solitary figure, the album is reported to have a full band accompaniment, further elevating the artist from his and his sister’s humble beginnings. Considering the album’s simplistic cover and the somber nature of “Lotus Eater,” For Cryin’ Out Loud! might not be as boisterous as some of his other work. No matter what, though, it will be authentically his.