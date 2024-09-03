Sleater-Kinney Announce Little Rope Deluxe Edition Featuring Three New Songs For October 2024 Release, Shares Video For “Here Today”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 3rd, 2024 - 1:47 PM

Today, Sleater-Kinney has announced Little Rope Deluxe, an expanded version of their critically acclaimed eleventh album, Little Rope Deluxe includes the previously released stripped back Frayed Rope Sessions, special live versions captured at The Forum in Melbourne and three brand new songs recorded during the original Little Rope album sessions including “Here Today.”

“Here Today” arrives with a video made in collaboration with activist art collective In Decline, who tagged the song’s charged lyrics all across Los Angeles in a series of guerrilla projections. As for the music, the instrumentation shakes the background with top-notch punk and rock vibes, while the vocal performances serenades the ears with beautiful melody.

Little Rope Deluxe Track List

Disc 1

1. Hell

2. Needlessly Wild

3. Say It Like You Mean It

4. Hunt You Down

5. Small Finds

6. Don’t Feel Right

7. Six Mistakes

8. Crusader

9. Dress Yourself

10. Untidy Creature

Disc 2

1. This Time

2. Here Today

3. Nothing to Lose

4. Hell – Live

5. Say It Like You Mean It – Live

6. Needlessly Wild – Live

7. Say It Like You Mean – Frayed Version

8. Hunt You Down – Frayed Version

9. Untidy Creature – Frayed Version

Photo Credit: Owen Ela