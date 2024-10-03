Kylie Minogue Announces Spring 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 3rd, 2024 - 5:22 PM

According to consequence.net, Kylie Minogue has announced dates for the Tension Tour, which will will see the Australian pop star play 16 major North American arenas in spring 2025. The tour kicks off on March 29 in Toronto before making stops in Montreal, Chicago, New York, Washington, DC, Atlanta, Miami, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Los Angeles and other cities.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 11 at 10:00 a.m. local time time through Ticketmaster. In the days prior, there will be several ticket presales, including one for American Express cardholders on Tuesday, October 8, as well as an artist presale set for Wednesday, October 9,r where fans can register at Minogue’s website.

Minogue’s new album, Tension II, is due out on October 18 through BMG. Serving as the sequel to her 2023 LP, Tension, the new 13 track album includes collaborations with Orville Beck, Sia, Tove Love Lo, The Blessed Madonna and other artists.

Tension Tour Dates

3/29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

3/30 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

4/2 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

4/4 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

4/8 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

4/9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

4/11 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

4/13 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

4/14 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

4/17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

4/19 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

4/22 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

4/25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

4/26 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum