Taylor Swift Gives Her Endorsement For the Kamala Harris Tim Walz Campaign

The “Cruel Summer” singer Taylor Swift has shown her public support for Vice President Kamala Harris in a new Instagram post shortly after the presidential debate between Harris and Trump.

She states in her endorsement that she believes Vice President Harris “is a steady-handed, gifted leader…” and “[believes] we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.” She mentions her support of Harris’ running mate, Tim Waltz, the current governor of Minnesota and former schoolteacher. “ I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.” Swift signs off her post using the phrase “Childless Cat Lady”, which according to Pitchfork, is a reference to Trump’s running mate JD Vance who “has tried to denigrate Harris and other women by calling them ‘childless cat ladies.’”

This influential post was shared with her following of over 283 million people, urging them to do their own research and vote in this upcoming election. Swift also addressed the AI photos of her endorsing Trump for president, calling those edits false and spoke out about her fear of AI spreading misinformation. Read her full endorsement here.