Gang Of Four Announce Spring 2025 North American Farewell Tour Dates

Cait Stoddard October 1st, 2024 - 3:04 PM

According to consequence.net, Gang of Four has announced a North American farewell tour that is set to kick off in Spring The punk band will be performing their 1979 debut album Entertainment!, as well as a second set of favorites from the rest of their discography.

The Long Goodbye launches April, 20, in Somerville, Massachusetts and runs through May, 29, in San Diego. Along the way, Gang of Four will be hitting Toronto, New York City, Dallas, Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles and other cities. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October, 4, at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster and the band’s official website.

“2025 will be the 45th anniversary of the release of Entertainment! in the US, and will be our final year as a band,” says Gang of Four in a press release. “It’s been wonderful, but all things must end. We want to go out with a bang and celebrate with our fans and friends. So, on what will be our last US tour, we’ll play two sets at each show: Entertainment! from start to finish in the first, and the best of the rest in the second. Come and join in, it’ll be a blast!”

The Long Goodbye Tour Dates

2024 Tour Dates

10/30 – Gloucester, MA – The Cut

11/1 – Austin, TX – Levitation Festival

2025 Tour Dates

4/20 – Somerville, MA – Crystal Ballroom

4/22 – Montreal, QC – Fairmount

4/23 – Toronto, ON – Axis Club

4/24 – New York, NY – Sony Hall

4/25 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

4/27 – Chapel Hill, NC – Cat’s Cradle

4/29 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

5/1 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

5/2 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

5/5 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

5/7 – Detroit, MI – Magic Bag

5/8 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge

5/9 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium

5/10 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

5/12 – Wichita, KS – WAVE

5/13 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads

5/15 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre

5/16 – Grand Junction, MO – Mesa Theater

5/18 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Hall

5/20 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

5/21 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

5/23 – San Francisco, CA – Chapel

5/26 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s

5/28 – Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre

5/29 – San Diego, CA – Music Box

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz