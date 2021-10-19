Gang of Four Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Skyler Graham October 19th, 2021 - 7:59 PM

English post-punk band Gang of Four formed in 1976 and released some of their biggest songs in the early eighties. This spring, they will be bringing this selection of music across North America on tour. According to Under The Radar, the band will play their 1977-1983 catalog on the tour.

Two of the band’s original members — vocalist Jon King and drummer Hugo Burnham — will be performing, as well as bassist Sara Lee and guitarist David Pajo. Original founder Andy Gill passed away in Feb. 2020 due to a respiratory illness.

As a tribute to the Gill, the band released a compilation album in June of 2021 titled The Problem of Leisure: A Tribute to Andy Gill and Gang of Four. The double album contains a wide variety of artists covering the band’s work, revealing their widespread influence. Idles released a bold cover of the anti-capitalist “Damaged Goods;” Die Krupps covered “To Hell With Poverty;” and Warpaint created an ethereal version of “Paralysed,” just to name a few.

All three of these aforementioned tracks were released between 1977-1983, in some of the group’s most popular albums such as Entertainment! and Solid Gold. These tracks are likely to be just a portion of what to expect at the spring shows.

The tour will begin on March 1 in Minneapolis and end on March 25 in Vancouver. The band will perform in almost every major city of the country, from Chicago to Brooklyn to Atlanta and L.A. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

Gang of Four 2022 Tour Dates:

3.01.22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity

3.02.22 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

3.03.22 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Bag

3.04.22 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe

3.06.22 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

3.07.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made

3.08.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

3.09.22 – Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

3.11.22 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade Hall

3.12.22 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

3.14.22 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

3.15.22 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

3.16.22 – Dallas, TX @ Granada

3.18.22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit Live

3.19.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy

3.20.22 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

3.21.22 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent

3.23.22 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

3.23.22 – Portland, OR @ Rev Hall

3.25.22 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz