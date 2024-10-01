Christian Lee Hutson Pays Tribute To Kris Kristofferson With “Darby’s Castle” Cover, Duets With Phoebe Bridgers For “Carousel Horses,” “Flamingos” & “Lose This Number”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 1st, 2024 - 1:55 PM

According to stereogum.com, on September, 27, artist Christian Lee Hutson released his new album, Paradise Pop. 10., and on September, 30, Hutson performed at Brooklyn’s Music Hall Of Williamsburg, where Phoebe Bridgers joined the artist onstage for three songs. Bridgers kept appearing onstage all night long and Near the end of the show, Hutson paid tribute to the late Kris Kristofferson, who passed away over the weekend.

The second song of Hutson’s show was “Carousel Horses,” from his new album. Bridgers, who was wearing a sort of hooded cloak that made it look like she was in a Sunn O)) Halloween costume, joined him onstage to sing backup on the tune.

Later in the set, Bridgers performed sing backup on “Flamingos, another track from the new LP. Hutson sat down at the keyboard to play this song. During the encores, Bridgers returned to the stage one last time, where she and the artist performed their 2020 duet, “Lose This Number.”