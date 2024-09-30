Pearl Jam Covers Silly Surfers’ “Gremmie Out Of Control” Live For The First Time At Ohana Fest

Home News Maleah Rowe September 30th, 2024 - 8:55 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Over the weekend, the annual Ohana Festival located in Dana Point, California began. The rock band Pearl Jam headlined the festival on the 27th and the 29th of this month, performing their cover of “Gremmie Out Of Control”, originally by The Silly Surfers, for the first time live. Watch their performance below:

Eddie Vedder, lead vocalist for the band, “joined sets by Cat Power, Crowded House, and Glen Hansard throughout the weekend,” according to Stereogum. Vedder also performed a mixture of Pearl Jam’s “Last Kiss” and Taylor Swift’s “The Best Day” with the help of his youngest daughter, Harper Vedder.