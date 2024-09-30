FYA Fest Shifts Location Following Controversy Over Former Venue’s Israel Support

Home News Cait Stoddard September 30th, 2024 - 3:33 PM

According to metalinjection.net, FYA Fest has announced that their new location for 2025 will be at the Orlando Amphitheater in Orlando, Florida following the festival’s relocation from its longtime venue due to controversy. The festival has taken place in Tampa at the Shanna and Bryan Glazer Jewish Community Center but the JCC sparked controversy as the organization allegedly seemed to be allegedly financially supporting the IDF, which did not sit well with the hardcore community.

While the new venue is approximately 90 miles away in Orlando, the festival did manage to keep the same dates that were originally announced when the festival was in Tampa. The move could be inconvenient for those who were counting on the festival being in Tampa but at least there is not any double inconvenience of having to move the dates of the festival.

Foundation, Mindforce, Fury, Stout, Death Threat, Alienator, Bad Beat, Big Boy, Extinguish, Face The Pain, Final Resting Place, Home Invasion, Internal Bleeding, Killing Frost, Missing Link, Ozone, Scarab, Silver and Steamroll will be performing on January, 4.

On January, 5, the band Terror, Blistered, Kids Like Us, The Mongloids, Balmora, Bayway, Burning Lord, Collateral, Contention, Crush Your Soul, Fatal Realm, Holy Blade, Nothin But Enemies, Statement Of Pride, Sanction, Stigmatism, Think I Care and Torture will be performing at the event as well.