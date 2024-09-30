Deicide Cancels Show In Las Vegas Due To Illness

Home News Cait Stoddard September 30th, 2024 - 4:18 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, death metal band Deicide has cancelled their September, 30 concert at Backstage Bar & Billiards in Las Vegas, Nevada due to illness. Earlier today, the band released the following statement on social media: “Due to an unforeseen illness we have to cancel las Vegas, we deeply regret having to do so and extend our deepest apologies to the fans, we’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The band are currently on their Banished By Sin Tour that features support from Krisiun, Inferi and Cloak. The tour launched on September, 5, in Atlanta, Georgia and will conclude on October, 11, in Tampa, Florida. Deicide’s new album, Banished By Sin, was released on April 26 through Reigning Phoenix Music.

This past February, Deicide released the second single, “Sever The Tongue,” which was recorded at Smoke & Mirrors with engineer Jeramie Kling, while the mixing and mastering was handed by Josh Wilbur.