Deicide Announce Summer & Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

According to blabbermouth.net, Death metal band Deicide has announced Banished By Sin North American Tour for this summer and fall. The trek, which will feature support from Ktisiun, Inferi and Cloak, will launch on September 5 in Atlanta before stopping in Cleveland, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, Fresno, San Diego, Las Vegas, Denver, Dallas Houston and other cities. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 5 at 12 p.m. EST by clicking here.

Banished By Sin North American Tour Dates

9/5 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)

9/6 – Cave-In-Rock, IL – Hogrock Camgrounds (FTA)

9/7 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

9/8 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

9/9 – Mechanicsburg, PA – Lovedraft’s Brewing Co.

9/10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Monarch

9/11 – Waterbury, CT – Elite 23

9/13 – Quebec City, QC – Salle Montaigne

9/14 – Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD

9/15 – Toronto, ON – Lee’s Palace

9/16 – Detroit, MI – The Sanctuary

9/17 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

9/18 – Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theater – Studio B

9/19 – Winnipeg, MB – Park Theatre

9/20 – Regina, SK – The Exchange

9/21 – Edmonton, AB – The Starlite Room

9/23 – Vancouver, BC -Rickshaw Theatre

9/24 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon

9/25 – Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

9/26 – San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

9/27 – Fresno, CA – Fulton 55

9/28 – Los Angeles, CA – 1720

9/29 – San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick

9/30 – Las Vegas, NV – Backstage Bar

10/1 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile Theater

10/2 – El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill

10/3 – Denver, CO – Marquis

10/4 – Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

10/5 – Dallas, TX- Trees

10/6 – Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

10/7 – Corpus Christi, TX – House of Rock

10/8 – Houston, TX – Scout Bar

10/9 – New Orleans, LA -Southport Music Hall

10/11 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum