Deicide Unveil Gory New Single & Video “Bury The Cross With Your Christ”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 26th, 2023 - 1:35 PM

According to consequence.net, metal band Deicide have shared their new song and music video “Bury the Cross…with Your Christ,” which is a three and half minute track that bleeds old school death metal vibes by how the skull crushing musical rhythms and Glen Benton’s ear bleeding vocals create a head banging mayhem that features a quick hitting guitar solo and thrash metal breakdown.

Ever since Decide showed up in the music scene, Benton has used the band as a way overtly anti Christian beliefs and symbolism with the decision to release a song on Christmas that fits the singer’s thoughts. As for the music video, it was directed by David Brodsky and each scene is equally extreme because each clip depicts the members of the band eating on the body of Christ in an utterly twisted rendering of the Last Supper.

In the following statement Benton briefly shares his thoughts about the band’s latest ditty: “Welcome to the Feast of Fools and bow before your lord almighty the end is upon us …bury the cross.”

The single is from Deicide’s upcoming album Banished by Sin, which is expected to drop sometime in 2024. The record was produced by the band, with engineering by Jeramie Kling and Taylor Nordberg and mixing/mastering by Josh Wilbur.