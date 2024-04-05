Raven Numan Shares Powerful New Single & Video “Here For Me”

Home News Cristian Garcia April 5th, 2024 - 10:56 PM

Raven Numan, after making a big impression with her debut track “My Reflection”, delves further in her creativity with her second single “Here For Me”. Moving away from the shadow of her father, Gary Numan, Raven mixes downtempo trip-hop with ethereal soundscapes that feeds into the growing resurgence of darkwave. Delivered with a black-hearted vocal style, Raven spells out a metaphor that is desperately trying to find a relief from the anxieties of everyday life. Honed with the post-industrial production of regular collaborator Ade Fenton, “Here For Me” emphasizes the growing uncertainty Raven attributes to in the song.

In a press release from Fear PR, Raven has explained more about the meaning of “Here For Me”. “’Here For Me’ is about drug addiction and specifically heroin use: what it does, how it feels, what it does to people. It isn’t based on my experience but I’ve lost and know many people who have struggled with addiction to opiates, namely fentanyl and heroin. I think there’s something familiar to me in the struggle with addiction, particularly about what’s drawn them to seek temporary escape. I think anyone who’s struggled with mental health or drug addiction (they often coincide) can relate to the desire to find some solace – whatever it may be.”

As for the music video, it seeks to reflect the song’s inner turmoil with visual that gradually descend into darkness. At first, she casts a witchy magnetism, but the tone gradually shifts: first with raven strapped to a leather chair like an outtake from an early ‘90s Nine Inch Nails video, and then sprawled on a blood-stained mattress like a detox turned crime scene. Its final shot, however suggest that its nightmarish vision had been an out-of-body experience.

Listen to Raven Numan’s newest single “Here For Me” below.