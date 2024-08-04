mxdwn Music

Marilyn Manson Returns To The Stage For First Time Since 2020, Releases New Single “As Sick As The Secrets Within”

August 4th, 2024 - 6:58 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to Loudwire, Marilyn Manson has taken to the stage for the first time since 2020 with Five Finger Death Punch and Slaughter to Prevail, and has released a new single titled “As Sick As The Secrets Within.” The show was in Hershey, Pennsylvania on August 2, and kicked off Manson’s 2024 tour. The show featured many of his classic songs and his recent release. 

Marilyn Manson Setlist (Aug. 2, 2024):

  1. “We Know Where You Fucking Live”
  2.  “Disposable Teens”
  3. “Angel With the Scabbed Wings”
  4. “This Is the New Shit”
  5. “Say10”
  6. “Deep Six”
  7. “Tourniquet”
  8. “mOBSCENE”
  9. “The Dope Show”
  10. “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”
  11. “The Love Song”
  12. “The Beautiful People”

This performance is Manson’s first since multiple sexual misconduct allegations, including allegations from Bianca Allaine Kyne and former assistant, Ashley Walters as well as many others. 

The string of controversies that have damaged not only Manson’s reputation but also his touring schedule as he has been involved in a multitude of court cases to face his plethora of allegations. “As Sick As The Secrets Within” is his first release in four years. 

The music video for “As Sick As The Secrets Within” includes a myriad of disturbing images and discusses how you can only be judged by the secrets you keep. This ironic theme mixed with uncomfortably sensual visuals of octopus, squid, and alien-like corpse, make for an authentic Manson experience.  

 

Marylin Manson 2024 Tour Dates: 

08/02/2024 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium 

 

08/03/2024 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore 

 

08/05/2024 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center 

 

08/07/2024 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre 

 

08/08/2024 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center 

 

08/10/2024 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amp 

 

08/11/2024 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee 

 

08/13/2024 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amp 

 

08/14/2024 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena 

 

08/16/2024 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center 

 

08/17/2024 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon 

 

08/19/2024 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena 

 

08/21/2024 – Omaha, NE – Chi Health Center 

 

08/22/2024 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena 

 

08/24/2024 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre 

 

08/27/2024 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena 

 

08/28/2024 – Tacoma, WA – Temple Theatre 

 

08/29/2024 – Spokane, WA – BECU Live At Northern Quest 

 

08/31/2024 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amp 

 

09/01/2024 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort And Casino 

 

09/03/2024 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amp 

 

09/04/2024 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amp 

 

09/06/2024 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center 

 

09/08/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden 

 

09/10/2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resorts Amp 

 

09/11/2024 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amp 

 

09/13/2024 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater 

 

09/15/2024 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amp 

 

09/16/2024 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum 

 

09/18/2024 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amp 

 

09/19/2024 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion 

 

02/10/2025 – Zurich, CH – Halle 622 

 

02/11/2025 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz 

 

02/13/2025 – Munich, DE – Zenith 

 

02/14/2025 – Brno, ZC – Hala Vodova 

 

02/16/2025 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle 

 

02/17/2025 – Copenhagen, DK – KB Hall 

 

02/19/2025 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live 

 

02/21/2025 – London, UK – Hammersmith Apollo 

 

02/22/2025 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall 

 

02/23/2025 – Wolverhampton, UK – Civic Hall 

 

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Comments
