Marilyn Manson Returns To The Stage For First Time Since 2020, Releases New Single “As Sick As The Secrets Within”

According to Loudwire, Marilyn Manson has taken to the stage for the first time since 2020 with Five Finger Death Punch and Slaughter to Prevail, and has released a new single titled “As Sick As The Secrets Within.” The show was in Hershey, Pennsylvania on August 2, and kicked off Manson’s 2024 tour. The show featured many of his classic songs and his recent release.
Marilyn Manson Setlist (Aug. 2, 2024):
- “We Know Where You Fucking Live”
- “Disposable Teens”
- “Angel With the Scabbed Wings”
- “This Is the New Shit”
- “Say10”
- “Deep Six”
- “Tourniquet”
- “mOBSCENE”
- “The Dope Show”
- “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”
- “The Love Song”
- “The Beautiful People”
This performance is Manson’s first since multiple sexual misconduct allegations, including allegations from Bianca Allaine Kyne and former assistant, Ashley Walters as well as many others.
The string of controversies that have damaged not only Manson’s reputation but also his touring schedule as he has been involved in a multitude of court cases to face his plethora of allegations. “As Sick As The Secrets Within” is his first release in four years.
The music video for “As Sick As The Secrets Within” includes a myriad of disturbing images and discusses how you can only be judged by the secrets you keep. This ironic theme mixed with uncomfortably sensual visuals of octopus, squid, and alien-like corpse, make for an authentic Manson experience.
Marylin Manson 2024 Tour Dates:
08/02/2024 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
08/03/2024 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
08/05/2024 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
08/07/2024 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/08/2024 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
08/10/2024 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amp
08/11/2024 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
08/13/2024 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amp
08/14/2024 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
08/16/2024 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
08/17/2024 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon
08/19/2024 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
08/21/2024 – Omaha, NE – Chi Health Center
08/22/2024 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
08/24/2024 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre
08/27/2024 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
08/28/2024 – Tacoma, WA – Temple Theatre
08/29/2024 – Spokane, WA – BECU Live At Northern Quest
08/31/2024 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amp
09/01/2024 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort And Casino
09/03/2024 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amp
09/04/2024 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amp
09/06/2024 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
09/08/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden
09/10/2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resorts Amp
09/11/2024 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amp
09/13/2024 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater
09/15/2024 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amp
09/16/2024 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
09/18/2024 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amp
09/19/2024 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
02/10/2025 – Zurich, CH – Halle 622
02/11/2025 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz
02/13/2025 – Munich, DE – Zenith
02/14/2025 – Brno, ZC – Hala Vodova
02/16/2025 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle
02/17/2025 – Copenhagen, DK – KB Hall
02/19/2025 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live
02/21/2025 – London, UK – Hammersmith Apollo
02/22/2025 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall
02/23/2025 – Wolverhampton, UK – Civic Hall
