Marilyn Manson Returns To The Stage For First Time Since 2020, Releases New Single “As Sick As The Secrets Within”

Home News Kayleigh Lycans August 4th, 2024 - 6:58 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to Loudwire, Marilyn Manson has taken to the stage for the first time since 2020 with Five Finger Death Punch and Slaughter to Prevail, and has released a new single titled “As Sick As The Secrets Within.” The show was in Hershey, Pennsylvania on August 2, and kicked off Manson’s 2024 tour. The show featured many of his classic songs and his recent release.

Marilyn Manson Setlist (Aug. 2, 2024):

“We Know Where You Fucking Live” “Disposable Teens” “Angel With the Scabbed Wings” “This Is the New Shit” “Say10” “Deep Six” “Tourniquet” “mOBSCENE” “The Dope Show” “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” “The Love Song” “The Beautiful People”

This performance is Manson’s first since multiple sexual misconduct allegations, including allegations from Bianca Allaine Kyne and former assistant, Ashley Walters as well as many others.

The string of controversies that have damaged not only Manson’s reputation but also his touring schedule as he has been involved in a multitude of court cases to face his plethora of allegations. “As Sick As The Secrets Within” is his first release in four years.

The music video for “As Sick As The Secrets Within” includes a myriad of disturbing images and discusses how you can only be judged by the secrets you keep. This ironic theme mixed with uncomfortably sensual visuals of octopus, squid, and alien-like corpse, make for an authentic Manson experience.

Marylin Manson 2024 Tour Dates:

08/02/2024 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

08/03/2024 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

08/05/2024 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

08/07/2024 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/08/2024 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

08/10/2024 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amp

08/11/2024 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

08/13/2024 – Rogers, AR – Walmart Amp

08/14/2024 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

08/16/2024 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

08/17/2024 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon

08/19/2024 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

08/21/2024 – Omaha, NE – Chi Health Center

08/22/2024 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

08/24/2024 – Calgary, AB – Grey Eagle Event Centre

08/27/2024 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

08/28/2024 – Tacoma, WA – Temple Theatre

08/29/2024 – Spokane, WA – BECU Live At Northern Quest

08/31/2024 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amp

09/01/2024 – Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort And Casino

09/03/2024 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amp

09/04/2024 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amp

09/06/2024 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

09/08/2024 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden

09/10/2024 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resorts Amp

09/11/2024 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amp

09/13/2024 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

09/15/2024 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amp

09/16/2024 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

09/18/2024 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amp

09/19/2024 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

02/10/2025 – Zurich, CH – Halle 622

02/11/2025 – Milan, IT – Alcatraz

02/13/2025 – Munich, DE – Zenith

02/14/2025 – Brno, ZC – Hala Vodova

02/16/2025 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle

02/17/2025 – Copenhagen, DK – KB Hall

02/19/2025 – Amsterdam, NL – AFAS Live

02/21/2025 – London, UK – Hammersmith Apollo

02/22/2025 – Newcastle, UK – O2 City Hall

02/23/2025 – Wolverhampton, UK – Civic Hall

