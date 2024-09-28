Christine and the Queens Share New Rahim Redcar Single “Elevate”

Home News Hunter Graham September 28th, 2024 - 9:14 PM

Christine and the Queens, also known as Rahim C Redcar—the musical alias of French nonbinary singer, songwriter, and producer Héloïse Letissier—has shared the single “ELEVATE” from their new album HOPECORE. Released under the Redcar moniker, the album signifies a shift in creative vision and marks a new chapter for the artist in terms of self-exploration. As its title suggests, HOPECORE aims to charge the listener with positive energy by fusing synth-pop, vocal house, electropop, and neo-soul to create a mesmeric force of artistic expression. The single “ELEVATE” exemplifies these themes of discovery and regeneration more than any other track on the album through its use of ethereal deep house combined with dreamy vocal chimes that embolden the listener to express themselves freely.

At just over six minutes in length, “ELEVATE” maintains an engaging and hypnotic flow that makes it feel anything but lengthy, instead lulling the listener into a comfortable groove. The song incorporates neo-disco elements into its beat, lending it a timeless quality. It has the trance-pop feel of an early 2000s EDM track, which gives it a nostalgic essence—serving as a profound auditory illustration of what Redcar seeks to articulate through their music: fluidity, freedom, transcendence, and acceptance. All of these elements are showcased to their fullest effect on this track, making it a premiere single to acquaint oneself with the transformative symphonic resonance of HOPECORE.

Listen to the ELEVATE here: