Glass Animals Announce New Album I Love You So F***ing Much For July 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Creatures In Heaven”

Home News Jordan Rizo April 6th, 2024 - 11:59 AM

Photo Credits: Stephen Hoffmeister

If anyone is on a firing streak, Glass Animals is certainly at the top of the list. The rock band is in a continuous role working on their music and continuing to display their impeccable talent and chemistry among their group members. Evidently, the rock band is very dedicated and locked into their work with their statement of their fourth album expected to be released in the summer of 2024. Specifically, their new album, “I Love You So F****** Much” is expected to be released on July 19 and to anticipate and excite their fans, the band has released their single incorporated in the album, “Creatures In Heaven”.

The press release shares a statement by one of the band members, Dave Bayley, in which he shares and summarizes what the goal with the new album was, and how the title in itself is a crucial vehicle in expressing their emotions and perspectives. For instance, Bayley describes, “I LOVE you so f***ing MUCH. These words take on a different meaning every time you say them. The universe may make us feel overwhelmingly small, but we have this human connection that is far vaster and more mysterious. Love comes in an infinite number of forms and shapes and sizes. It is so complex, and so powerful that even witnessing the tiniest instance of it can change your life forever.” In his own words, it is clear that Bayley and the rest of their band are using their talent and creative minds to ensure the expansion of inclusivity and love among people.

Even in his new single, the title emphasizes the innocence of being alive by referring to people as “creatures”, who all have one thing in common, which is the desire to love and be loved. The softness in which the band members sing the single and the smooth instrumentation work pleasantly to emphasize their overall message and remind the listener that kindness and authenticity will get you far. Glass Animals is certainly an admirable group as they utilize their own work to ensure joyfulness in others.