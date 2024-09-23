Janet Jackson Denies Apology Issued On Her Behalf Regarding Kamala Harris Race Questioning Comment

Home News Cait Stoddard September 23rd, 2024 - 7:18 PM

According to nme.com, Janet Jackson’s alleged apology for allegedly questioning Kamala Harris’ ethnicity allegedly was not authorized by the singer. During a recent interview, Jackson was asked about her views on America potentially voting in its first Black female president, to which she responded by allegedly voicing her doubt over whether the Democratic candidate was actually Black: “Well, you know what they supposedly said? She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.”

Following the publication of Jackson’s interview in The Guardian, a statement was shared to Buzzfeed by Mo Elmasri, who allegedly appeared to be Jackson’s manager, allegedly claimed the alleged remarks were allegedly “based on misinformation.”

Elmasri also says: “She deeply respects Vice President Kamala Harris and her accomplishments as a Black and Indian woman. Janet apologizses for any confusion caused and acknowledges the importance of accurate representation in public discourse. We appreciate the opportunity to address this and will remain committed to promoting unity.”

And now, reps for Jackson told Variety that the artist allegedly did not authorize such comments. As the publication notes, the singer has actually been managed by her brother Randy for many years. After being contacted by Variety for comment, Elmasri allegedly stated in an email: “I no longer work for her. I was fired by Janet and Randy, after attempts to improve her image in front of public opinion and her fans, and this is something I do not deserve.”

Although Jackson’s reps did not immediately have a response for the publication, sources close to the artist’s team have told Variety that Elmasri is not known to have direct association with Jackson.