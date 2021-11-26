Stylist of Janet Jackson For Superbowl Performance Denies Justin Timberlake’s Claim of “Wardrobe Malfunction”

Home News Skyler Graham November 26th, 2021 - 9:42 AM

Of all the iconic Superbowl Halftime performances, the 2004 show with Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson is one of the most well-remembered, due to what was considered a “wardrobe malfunction.” That is, until now.

According to NME, Jackson’s ex-stylist, Wayne Scot Lukas, said that Timberlake was supposed to rip off her clothes, but the production crew did not cut the lights in time to prevent her bare breast from being shown on camera. Lukas has also called out the former NSYNC star for blaming the incident on the clothes, as that speaks against his work as a stylist.

“If I work with someone who’s a dancer, you have to be able to dance in a wardrobe, and it has to never fall apart,” Lukas said. “My job is to have snaps and pins and velcro so that, even in her quick change, if she forgets to snap something, it stays on. That’s my job.”

Jackson, however, didn’t blame the stylist for the incident, and consequently kept working with him for years after the performance. Earlier this year, Timberlake apologized to both Jackson and Britney Spears for his actions (or the lack thereof) that harmed both of their careers. Following this apology, Jackson’s 1986 album Control returned to number one on Apple’s Top 40 U.S. Pop Album Chart.