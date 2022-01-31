Janet Jackson Opens Up About Super Bowl Incident With Justin Timberlake

Home News Tara Mobasher January 31st, 2022 - 5:37 PM

Janet Jackson revealed that she advised Justin Timberlake to remain silent about the infamous wardrobe malfunction incident at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show in “Part 4” of her new Lifetime documentary series Janet Jackson. She said that Timberlake reached out to perform with her once again at his 2018 Super Bowl halftime show.

The documentary showed Jackson’s sister Rebbie remembering Jackson crying after her performance, alongside her brother Tito stating that the malfunction was not premeditated. As a result, Jackson was disinvited from the Grammys, while Timberlake earned five nominations and performed at the Grammys.

Janet Jackson tells the untold story of the youngest sibling of the Jackson family. It covers everything from her short marriage to James DeBarge, to rumors of her secret baby, and features interviews with her relatives and colleagues. In the episode of her Lifetime series, Jackson remembers telling Timberlake, “I don’t want any drama for you. They’re aiming this at me. If I was you I wouldn’t say anything.”