Brujeria Announces Summer 2024 ‘Mexorcista’ U.S. Tour Dates

July 13th, 2024 - 8:04 PM

Mexican-American death grind band Brujeria have announced the summer dates of their Mexorcita Tour 2024. This tour will include special guests Tribal Gaze (9/5-9/10) and Cancer Christ (9/21-9/27), and will kick on August 29th in Long Beach, CA and will make Its way to Dallas, Brooklyn, and St. Louis before concluding in Los Angeles on September 27th.  This tour will be in support of their most recent album Esto Es Brujeria which was released last year to fan praise.

 

Mexorcita Tour 2024 w/ Tribal Gaze

08/29/2024  Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar *
08/30/2024  Tucson, AZ @ The Rock *
08/31/2024   El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace *
09/02/2024   Dallas, TX @ Cheapsteaks *
09/03/2024  San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *
09/04/2024  Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *
09/05/2024  Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live ~
09/06/2024  Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade ~
09/07/2024  Huntington, WV @ The Loud ~
09/08/2024  Johnson City, TN @ Capone’s ~
09/10/2024  Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC ~
09/11/2024  Brooklyn, NY @ Meadows *
* – w/ TBD Guest
~ – w/ TRIBAL GAZE

 

Mexorcita Tour 2024 w/ Cancer Christ

09/12/2024  Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom 
09/13/2024  Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s  
09/14/2024  Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue 
09/16/2024  Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Small’s Theater  
09/17/2024  St Louis, MO @ The Pageant 
09/18/2024  Little Rock, AR @ The Hall 
09/20/2024  Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live 
09/21/2024  Wichita, KS @ Wave ^
09/22/2024  Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep ^
09/23/2024  Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater ^
09/24/2024  Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad ^
09/26/2024  Las Vegas, NV @ Swan Dive ^
09/27/2024  Los Angeles, CA @ The Paramount ^
– No GWAR

