Brujeria Announces Summer 2024 ‘Mexorcista’ U.S. Tour Dates

Mexican-American death grind band Brujeria have announced the summer dates of their Mexorcita Tour 2024. This tour will include special guests Tribal Gaze (9/5-9/10) and Cancer Christ (9/21-9/27), and will kick on August 29th in Long Beach, CA and will make Its way to Dallas, Brooklyn, and St. Louis before concluding in Los Angeles on September 27th. This tour will be in support of their most recent album Esto Es Brujeria which was released last year to fan praise.

Mexorcita Tour 2024 w/ Tribal Gaze

08/29/2024 Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar *

08/30/2024 Tucson, AZ @ The Rock *

08/31/2024 El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace *

09/02/2024 Dallas, TX @ Cheapsteaks *

09/03/2024 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

09/04/2024 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

09/05/2024 Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea’s Live ~

09/06/2024 Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade ~

09/07/2024 Huntington, WV @ The Loud ~

09/08/2024 Johnson City, TN @ Capone’s ~

09/10/2024 Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC ~

09/11/2024 Brooklyn, NY @ Meadows *

* – w/ TBD Guest

~ – w/ TRIBAL GAZE

Mexorcita Tour 2024 w/ Cancer Christ

09/12/2024 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

09/13/2024 Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

09/14/2024 Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue

09/16/2024 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Small’s Theater

09/17/2024 St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/18/2024 Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

09/20/2024 Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

09/21/2024 Wichita, KS @ Wave ^

09/22/2024 Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep ^

09/23/2024 Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater ^

09/24/2024 Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad ^

09/26/2024 Las Vegas, NV @ Swan Dive ^

09/27/2024 Los Angeles, CA @ The Paramount ^

^ – No GWAR